Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,212 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 567,066 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,253.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 403,230 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $16,584,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 449.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 329,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $15,041,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of ANF opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

