Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,019 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Schneider National by 18.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Schneider National by 50.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNDR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Shares of SNDR opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.