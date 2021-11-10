Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,583 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth approximately $26,931,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 273.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. 45.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $741.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.10. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average of $63.93.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

