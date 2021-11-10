Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,583 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 50.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 10.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 45.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.34. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $741.47 million, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

