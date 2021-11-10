Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,044 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,212 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,588,000 after purchasing an additional 160,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,409,000 after purchasing an additional 92,921 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,420,000 after purchasing an additional 56,514 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 823,728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,246,000 after purchasing an additional 73,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 758,630 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,223,000 after purchasing an additional 79,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

