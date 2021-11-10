Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 353 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Upstart were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Upstart by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Upstart by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upstart alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPST. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $313.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.95. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. On average, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total transaction of $7,217,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total transaction of $4,124,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,346,462 shares of company stock valued at $536,739,772. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.