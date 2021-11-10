Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 71.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 39.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

MD opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.92.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 10,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $301,223.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $248,225.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,895 shares of company stock worth $3,919,828. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

