Public Mint (MINT) Price Up 1.7% This Week

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last week, Public Mint has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $15.61 million and $86,144.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00039743 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,898,028 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars.

