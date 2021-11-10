PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Raised to $56.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $361,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,669 shares of company stock worth $3,034,907 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter worth $33,133,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after buying an additional 355,417 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth about $13,663,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,361.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after buying an additional 311,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in PubMatic by 59.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 306,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

