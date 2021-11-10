PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock Price Up 6.9%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) rose 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.60. Approximately 3,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 952,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

PUBM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $439,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 3,407 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $102,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,669 shares of company stock worth $3,034,907 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PubMatic by 68.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 835,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after purchasing an additional 340,213 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in PubMatic by 59.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 306,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PubMatic by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 81,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PubMatic by 89.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 249,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,133,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

