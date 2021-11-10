PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

NYSE PHM opened at $51.91 on Monday. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

