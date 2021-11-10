Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PUMSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUMSY remained flat at $$12.82 during midday trading on Friday. 93 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,177. Puma has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

