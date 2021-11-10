Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

PRPL has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.