Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Gap Down to $19.50

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.50, but opened at $18.00. Purple Innovation shares last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 6,772 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth $630,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Purple Innovation by 3,129.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 217,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 211,113 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Purple Innovation by 49.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at $236,000.

About Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.