PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will announce sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the highest is $2.42 billion. PVH posted sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full year sales of $9.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $10.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PVH.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PVH. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.15.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $122.80. 521,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,747. PVH has a 52 week low of $64.20 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.57. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after acquiring an additional 618,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $822,039,000 after purchasing an additional 140,276 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,613,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,733,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PVH by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,907 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PVH (PVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.