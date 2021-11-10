Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Booking in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the business services provider will earn $11.66 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2,900.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2022 earnings at $47.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $23.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKNG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,669.85.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,648.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,421.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,310.58. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,860.73 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.11, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.27 EPS.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

