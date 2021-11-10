Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Lowered by William Blair

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) – William Blair cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for eXp World in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. William Blair also issued estimates for eXp World’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $45.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 96.45 and a beta of 3.01. eXp World has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in eXp World by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $742,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $535,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 398,000 shares of company stock worth $17,884,660. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

