Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Huron Consulting Group Inc. Cut by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $224.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

HURN stock opened at $52.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

