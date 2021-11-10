Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for MarineMax, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarineMax in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

HZO stock opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.