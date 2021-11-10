Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Lifted by Zacks Investment Research

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for AMERCO in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $15.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.39. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for AMERCO’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $60.75 EPS.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.58 EPS.

UHAL opened at $745.26 on Wednesday. AMERCO has a one year low of $387.50 and a one year high of $769.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $690.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in AMERCO in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AMERCO by 36.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMERCO in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

