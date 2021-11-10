Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Issued By Truist Securiti

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

AHCO has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.30, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.02.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,467,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,155,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,468,000 after purchasing an additional 237,896 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

