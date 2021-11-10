Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

NYSE:PMT opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,214,000 after buying an additional 149,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,828,000 after buying an additional 971,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,864,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,349,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,534,000 after buying an additional 86,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,275,000 after buying an additional 44,303 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

