Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for InterRent REIT Lifted by Raymond James (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InterRent REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Raymond James also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$44.97 million during the quarter.

InterRent REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 31st will be issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

