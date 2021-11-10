Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Shares of LMRK stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $415.47 million, a PE ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 1.00. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 285.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at $278,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

