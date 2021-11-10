Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newpark Resources in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $3.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16. Newpark Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 119,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 210.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 60,876 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 152.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 202,212 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newpark Resources news, CEO Paul L. Howes bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

