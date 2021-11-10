Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Shares Acquired by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 127.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 621.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 286.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,195. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.