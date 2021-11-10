Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.160-$3.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $409.50 million-$410.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.79 million.Qualys also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of QLYS opened at $139.82 on Wednesday. Qualys has a 52 week low of $87.75 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.40 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.18.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital cut Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.60.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,096,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 600 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 954,570 shares of company stock valued at $113,689,290 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

