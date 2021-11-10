Quantis Network (QUAN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $19.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $26,733.17 and $19.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00075793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00078685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00099958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,913.79 or 0.99743173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,716.66 or 0.07030761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00020407 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

