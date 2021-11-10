Quantstamp Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $43.69 million and $625,150.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00052385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.59 or 0.00228805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00093902 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.