QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 14th. This is a boost from QV Equities’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

QV Equities Company Profile

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

