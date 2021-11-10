Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDN. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Radian Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,173,000 after acquiring an additional 742,433 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,301 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,590,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,472,000 after purchasing an additional 123,775 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

RDN stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 17,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,225. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

