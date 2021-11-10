Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 686,981 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $21,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Radian Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,899,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,913 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,098,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 976,344 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Radian Group by 1,950.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,002,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after purchasing an additional 954,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Radian Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,456,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,155,000 after purchasing an additional 835,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 870,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 597,825 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RDN opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 40.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

