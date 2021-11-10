RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. RadNet updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 69.09 and a beta of 1.64. RadNet has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,151.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RadNet stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of RadNet worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

