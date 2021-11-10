Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Radware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Radware has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.80.

RDWR stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 101.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87. Radware has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $39.78.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Radware will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Radware by 665.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Radware by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,252,000 after purchasing an additional 87,285 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Radware by 1.4% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 90,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Radware during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Radware by 243.1% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 197,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 139,988 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

