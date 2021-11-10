Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Given “Hold” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.86 million, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall Whittaker Atkins sold 57,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $890,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,733,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,399,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at $223,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

