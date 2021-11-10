RAMP (RAMP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.68 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One RAMP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. RAMP has a market capitalization of $104.31 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RAMP

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 391,622,329 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

