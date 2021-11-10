RAMP Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 9th. One RAMP coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular exchanges. RAMP has a market cap of $110.62 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00050724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.84 or 0.00224838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00092933 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 391,622,329 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.