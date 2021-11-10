Randall D. Rogers Sells 10,304 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $494,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 49.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 104,853 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 119.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 68,685 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,862,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 24.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,797,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.