Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $70,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAVN. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 151.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 32.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 1,474.8% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

Shares of RAVN opened at $57.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $59.60.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raven Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.