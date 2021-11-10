Raydium (RAY) Trading Down 15% This Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. During the last week, Raydium has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $10.93 or 0.00016848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $823.64 million and $160.04 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00070766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00071625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00096162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,325.60 or 1.00652131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,578.24 or 0.07054045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00019946 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,321,959 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.