Raymond James Raises Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $57.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

FLYW traded up $3.88 on Wednesday, hitting $48.23. 9,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,976. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,163,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,511,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,030,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

