Raymond James Raises Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target to $27.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.82.

NYSE SWCH opened at $24.00 on Monday. Switch has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 141.18 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 119,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $3,094,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,571,526 shares of company stock worth $39,805,213. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Switch in the 1st quarter valued at $73,128,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Switch by 43,360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,275 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Switch by 169,985.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,735 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,458,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Switch by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,409,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,839 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

