Raymond James Reiterates “C$4.75” Price Target for Crew Energy (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) has been given a C$4.75 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CR. Desjardins raised shares of Crew Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.74.

CR opened at C$3.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.04. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$479.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

