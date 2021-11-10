RBC Bearings (ROLL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $240.09 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $145.79 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.43 and a 200-day moving average of $211.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RBC Bearings stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of RBC Bearings worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.