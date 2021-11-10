RBC Bearings (ROLL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $240.09 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $145.79 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.43 and a 200-day moving average of $211.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.25.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.
