ReapChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $911,195.00 (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. ReapChain has a total market cap of $16.12 million and approximately $911,195.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ReapChain has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00050463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.90 or 0.00224979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00091888 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

