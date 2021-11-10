Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kforce (KFRC)

Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/4/2021 – Kforce was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “kforce.com is a full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm providing flexible and permanent staffing solutions for organizations and career management for individuals in the specialty skill areas of information technology, finance & accounting, human resources, engineering, pharmaceutical, health care, legal, e-solutions consulting, scientific and insurance and investments. kforce.com offers web-based services including online resumes and job postings, interactive interviews and job placements and career management strategies (company press release). “

11/3/2021 – Kforce had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Kforce had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Kforce stock opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.24. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $76.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.34.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $229,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 25,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,625,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,404 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after purchasing an additional 498,443 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after purchasing an additional 180,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 660.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 160,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,786,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

