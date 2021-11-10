Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 16.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,980 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,224,000. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 82,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 30,905 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,265,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMB. Bank of America began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

