Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,396.60.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.88, for a total value of $187,721.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $143,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,311 shares of company stock worth $17,353,732 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,557.51 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,481.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1,424.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

