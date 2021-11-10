Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 30.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 112,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 31,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 315,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

NYSE:T opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.