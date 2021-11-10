Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Redwood Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 13,368 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after buying an additional 739,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,373,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $824,241,000 after purchasing an additional 184,040 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $530,072,000 after purchasing an additional 194,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 180,929 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,099,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $184,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $236,652.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,624 shares of company stock valued at $4,603,677 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $99.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.00. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

